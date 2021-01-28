Janet Mills Ends Early Closing Time In Maine Amid Improving COVID-19 Metrics

Gov. Janet Mills is ending the early closing time the state required for some businesses in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.

Starting Monday, affected businesses, which include restaurants, movie theaters and casinos, no longer have to close by 9 p.m. Mills says the change is possible because of improving COVID-19 metrics in Maine.

“With the holiday season behind us and in light of these better figures, we are now prepared to end the 9 p.m. early closing time for businesses,” she says.

Maine’s positivity rate is 3.6%, down from nearly 6% a month ago.

Maine Center for Disease Control added 284 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That number has steadily declined throughout the week.

This is the lowest number of new cases reported on a Thursday since Thanksgiving.

The Maine CDC reports five more people with the disease have died.

The state reports more than 120,000 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state.