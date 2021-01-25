Janet Mills Proposes 10-Year Moratorium On Wind Development In Maine-Managed Waters

Gov. Janet Mills is proposing a 10-year moratorium on new offshore wind projects in state waters, as a step to protect Maine’s fishing industry.

Mills is directing the Governor’s Energy Office to review offshore wind regulations while gathering additional input from stakeholders, including the fishing community.

In a written statement released by Mills’ office Monday morning, Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said the moratorium will give the administration time to “continue to alleviate concerns expressed by fishermen and give us an opportunity to have a more focused conversation around the proposed research array.”

In November, the Mills administration announced plans to create the first floating offshore wind research array in the country. According to that plan, the proposed array would be located in an area 20-40 miles in the Gulf of Maine and hooked into southern Maine’s electrical grid.

The administration has not yet determined a specific site for the array’s final location, but indicated in its statement on Monday that that the it might be connected to high voltage transmission lines at the former Maine Yankee nuclear plant in Wiscasset, or at the Wyman Station oil-fired power plant in Yarmouth.

Officials say focusing on the research aspect of developing the array will best benefit the state’s efforts to combat climate change and boost the state’s economy.

This story will be updated.