Jared Golden's Bill Restores Funding To Fishermen Safety Training Program

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District has introduced a bill that would restore a safety training program for commercial fishermen that was cut in the last Coast Guard budget.

Golden says a commercial fisherman is 23 times more likely to die on the job than any other kind of worker. He says safety training is crucial to this important Maine industry.

“Fishermen put their lives on the line every day to provide for their families and our communities. On the fishing piers of Stonington, Jonesport and Deer Isle, I have met too many fishermen and lobstermen that have sustained a serious injury,” he says.

Golden’s legislation raises the federal share of a training program from 50% to 75% and authorizes $3 million a year in grants. The bill passed on a voice vote and is expected to be approved on a recorded vote later this week.