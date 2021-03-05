Landfills in Maine: The Role and Challenges of Landfills in Effective Waste Management

Maine, like all states, needs landfills. But landfills present challenges—and some opportunities—to the communities where they are located. We’ll learn what’s being done to divert waste from landfills through reduction, reuse, recycling, composting and waste-to-energy. We’ll also discuss what Maine is doing to prevent it from becoming the New England state of least resistance when other entities are looking for places to dispose their waste.

Panelists: Paula Clark, director, Division of Materials Management, Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Sarah Nichols, Sustainable Maine director, Natural Resources Council of Maine

Kevin Roche, CEO, EcoMaine

VIP Callers:

S. Paige Zeigler, Maine State Representative (District 96)

Rick Bennett, Maine State Senator (District 19); serves on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Government Oversight Committee