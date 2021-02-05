Language Of Our Times: The Words, Terms & Phrases That Reflect The Events Of Our Times

Every era has terminology and slang that surfaces in response to the events occurring around us. This past year has been one of so much turmoil and change, and our language has evolved along with it. We discuss some of the words, phrases, terms and new usages that have come about due to the shifts in how we live and how the world is changing.

Panelist: Daniel Sanford, director, Writing at Bates and the Academic Resource Commons at Bates College; author of The Rowman & Littlefield Guide for Peer Tutors