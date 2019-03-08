Lewiston Mayor Resigns Following Controversy Over Leaked Texts

Shane Bouchard, the Mayor of Lewiston, has announced plans to resign from office.

This comes after text messages made public by a woman who said she had an affair with Bouchard revealed a racist joke he sent her while the two were said to have been working to undermine a political opponent.

Heather Berube Everly has called on councilors in Lewiston to oust Republican Shane Bouchard. Everly said the two had an affair, and that she was the source of emails the Maine GOP used to attack Democratic opponent Ben Chin.

The Sun Journal reported Thursday that Everly made public more than 150 text exchanges with Bouchard. In one, Bouchard makes a joke that describes elderly black people as “antique farm equipment.”

Bouchard apologized after the texts became public. He says he says "stupid things and stupid jokes occasionally."

Police have said they were investigating Bouchard, although they have not said what, exactly, they are investigating.

Following these events, at a news conference in Lewiston Friday, Bouchard announced plans to resign.

In a statement, Bouchard said that in a political climate "where the media does not discriminate between facts and rumors, it is very difficult to be a public figure," he could not effectively serve the city as mayor.

Kristen Cloutier, president of the Lewiston City Council, will assume the position of mayor of Lewiston. She said she does not have plans to run for Mayor in November.

This post will be updated.