Maine Bill Would Restore State Supports Immigrants Lost Under LePage Administration

Some Maine lawmakers and immigrant advocates are seeking to reinstitute state supports for immigrants scuttled during the LePage administration.

Rep. Drew Gattine, of Westbrook, is proposing a bill that would restore access to state-funded food assistance, the federally-funded Temporary Assistance For Needy Families program, and Medicaid.

Gattine says that would benefit the economy - and it's the right thing to do. "It just doesn't make any sense to treat people differently based on where they come from at the end of the day, for Maine to be successful, we have to make sure that everyone that comes to live here is successful."

Mufalo Chitam, of the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition, said the support would put immigrants in a position to contribute to the state's culture and economy with dignity.

"We as immigrants are leading the way towards the future of Maine that is built on the principals of justice, economic maturity, and inclusion," Chitam said.

People eligible to access this support would include immigrants who entered the country lawfully, as well as so-called Dreamers and those granted temporary protected status, along with victims of domestic violence and asylum seekers.

The Legislature will hold a public hearing on the bill Friday.

