A Maine Cabinet Focused On Children's Issues Convenes For The First Time Since 2010

Maine Gov. Janet Mills convened a cabinet-level group Thursday to address issues facing children and to improve services for them and their families.

"The idea of breaking down the silos of state government, no longer pretending that children’s health and safety is ‘my issue but not yours,’ ‘your issue but not hers,’” Mills says.

Mills told members of the Children’s Cabinet, including several commissioners and Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, that the state must develop an effective package of early childhood programs and improve services for older at-risk youth.

This is the first time since 2010 that a Maine governor has convened a cabinet-level group focused on children’s issues.

The group’s chair is Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

“You’ve heard about some of the programs that will make a difference here,” Lambrew says. “We have talked about our home visitation program, whose content is important to make sure that young families, especially vulnerable young families, have the tools they need to raise their children well.”