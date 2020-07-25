Maine CDC: 37 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1 Death

The Maine CDC is reporting 37 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and one additional death, according to data available on its website.

The total cumulative number of cases of the disease in the state has risen to 3,790, a net increase of 33 since Friday. A discrepency between new daily cases and the rise in the cumulative case number may be due to health officials removing probable cases that were revealed to be negative after further testing.

In all, 3,281 people have recovered from the disease, leaving 390 cases "active." In Thursday's briefing, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah stressed that a designation of "active" means those cases are not yet resolved by the office's criteria, and does not necessarily imply those people are actively symptomatic.

Eleven Mainers are currently hospitalized with the disease, including eight in critical care, two of whom are on ventilators.

Further information about the person who died was not yet available Saturday morning.