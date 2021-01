The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another 376 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The numbers have hovered under 400 new cases a day since a spike in those numbers last week.

Another person has died. The pandemic’s death toll has reached 360 for the state. Almost 26,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease as of Monday morning.

Aproximately 33,000 Mainers have received the coronavirus vaccine.

