Maine CDC Adds 136 COVID-19 Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another 136 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

The agency has identified a total of 45,227 cases in the state since the pandemic began. The death toll remains at 705.

School staff and child care providers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their age. The state announced Wednesday that it would prioritize educators in its vaccine plan, in keeping with President Joe Biden’s push for that group to receive at least one shot of the vaccine by the end of March.

More than 375,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.