Maine CDC Adds 4 COVID-19 Deaths, 636 Cases On Friday

The Maine CDC has reported 636 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. More than 36,000 cases have been identified in the state since the pandemic began.

And four more people with the disease have died, according to the CDC. This brings the pandemic death toll in Maine to 540 people.

Scarborough Downs announced plans yesterday to convert its grandstand to mass vaccination site. The Maine CDC reports more than 92,000 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.

The agency will conduct its next regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.