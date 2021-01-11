Maine CDC Exploring Pre-Registration Platform For COVID-19 Vaccine

The Maine CDC is exploring ways for members of the public to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. But agency director Dr. Nirav Shah says that will require an IT platform that can offer certain functions.

“Meaning, if we’re going to ask folks to pre-register, I want to be able to do something with that. I want to be able to say, ‘Now here is your time, and here is where you need to go,’ and allow somebody to make adjustments to that,” he says.

Shah says it may be easier for people to register once vaccine sites come online so individuals themselves can choose a time.

Maine is still in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, and likely won’t begin Phase 1B for essential workers and adults 75 and older until February.

Six more Mainers with COVID-19 have died. The men and women who died range in age from their 40s to their 80s, and came from Aroostook, Kennebec, Waldo and York counties.

The Maine Center for Disease Control also reported 313 new cases this morning.

On Monday, 195 people are in the hospital, with 58 in critical care and 25 on ventilators.

More than 55,000 vaccines have been administered.