Maine CDC Reports Another Death, 29 Additional Cases Of COVID-19

By 1 hour ago
  • Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah at a media briefing March 27, 2020, in Augusta.
    Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah at a media briefing March 27, 2020, in Augusta.
    Nick Woodward / Maine Public

The Maine Center for Disease Control Saturday is reporting 1,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional death in the state, making 56 total deaths.

In an emailed statement, Robert Long of the Maine CDC said Saturday's death was a Waldo County woman who was older than 80. Also in the email, Long said to "note that COVID-related deaths reflect the number of Maine residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 who have died. Please do not assume that COVID-19 is the primary cause of death in each of these cases."

Friday was the first day of Gov. Janet Mills' phased plan to gradually reopen state businesses. A stay at home order remains in effect.

Updated 12:48 p.m. May 2, 2020

Tags: 
coronavirus

Related Content

'There's Just Not Enough Science' - We Shouldn't Count On Coronavirus Antibody Tests

By 3 hours ago
David J. Phillip / AP Photo

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine and other states appears to plateau, scientists and public health experts are looking for ways to track people who may have had it and recovered. One way is with antibody tests, which are used to determine infections and, potentially, who may have immunity to the disease. But the antibody tests now being offered in Maine and elsewhere are far from conclusive.