Maine CDC Reports Another Death, 29 Additional Cases Of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control Saturday is reporting 1,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional death in the state, making 56 total deaths.

In an emailed statement, Robert Long of the Maine CDC said Saturday's death was a Waldo County woman who was older than 80. Also in the email, Long said to "note that COVID-related deaths reflect the number of Maine residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 who have died. Please do not assume that COVID-19 is the primary cause of death in each of these cases."

Friday was the first day of Gov. Janet Mills' phased plan to gradually reopen state businesses. A stay at home order remains in effect.

Updated 12:48 p.m. May 2, 2020