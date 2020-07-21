Maine CDC Reports New Death, 12 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control Tuesday is reporting an additional death associated with COVID-19. This brings the total number of Maine deaths to 118.

The Center also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 3,723. There are currently 414 active cases in the state.

So far 3,191 Maine people have recovered from the disease.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to hold a press briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. It will be broadcast on Maine Public radio and at mainepublic.org.