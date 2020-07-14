Mills Praises Maine's Low COVID-19 Tallies As State Announces New 'Swab And Send' Testing Sites

Maine health officials are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total diagnosed in the state since the pandemic's onset to 3,566. The death tally remains at 114.

That's according to new figures the Maine Center for Disease Control posted on its website Tuesday. A total of 3,062 people infected with the virus have recovered, 54 more than Monday. That leaves a total of 390 active cases in Maine.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said 17 people are currently hospitalized, seven of them in the ICU. Three people are on ventilators.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills called the day's low tallies "very exciting," and attributed it to the ongoing vigilance of Mainers themselves. "Maine people have done an extraordinary job," she said. But she urged people to continue to be vigilant.

"This is a deadly virus, it's still here lurking in our communities across the state, and when it takes hold, it can spread dangerously fast," she said.

Shah, meanwhile, announced a new outbreak of the disease at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He said three cases were diagnosed among inmates, all of whom he said have now been tested for the disease. Universal testing is also underway among staff at the jail. Results of both rounds of testing are expected to be availalbe "very soon," Shah said.

Universal testing is also underway among clients and staff at Orono Commons, a nursing home where eight cases were previously identified. The state is also keeping track of an outbreak announced last week at the Pratt & Whitney plant in North Berwick, where Shah said five cases remain.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced that the state is partnering with seven health care organizations in the state to launch 18 COVID-19 "swab and send" test collection sites across the state which will administer the test and send the swabs to the state lab to be analyzed.

Some of the sites are already in operation and others will be online in the next few weeks, Lambrew said. Some of them will be mobile and offer free care for qualified individuals, including people of color, who Lambrew said have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

Information on the testing sites is available here.

Updated 2:39 p.m. ET, July 14, 2020.