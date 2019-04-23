Maine House Approves Ban On Native American School Mascots

On a mostly party line vote, the Maine House voted 88-49 on Tuesday to ban the use of Native American names, imagery and mascots in public schools.

The debate over the measure prompted emotional comments from both sides. Supporters argued that Maine needs to go on the record opposing language offensive to its native tribes.

The Passamaquoddy representative to the Legislature, Rena Newell, urged passage of the bill.

“This is my heritage,” she said. “I am not a mascot.”

Opponents see the proposed ban as an erosion of free speech.

“Much as they disgust me, I would never introduce legislation to silence voices I don’t like, because my voice is next. This is a terrible piece of legislation and I ask you to defeat it,” said Rep. Jeff Hanley, a Republican from Pittston.

The legislation was introduced as a response to a longstanding controversy in Skowhegan, where school sports teams have used the “Indians” as their mascot. School officials there voted earlier this year to stop using the word and the imagery, but there is an effort to override that decision.

The legislation will go next to the state Senate.