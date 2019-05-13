Maine Joins Pharmaceutical Antitrust Lawsuit

Maine has joined 43 other states in an antitrust lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for artificially inflating prices and reducing competition.

The lawsuit, filed in US district court in Pennsylvania, alleges that drug manufacturers including Teva, Pfizer, and Mylan coordinated a broad campaign to fix prices for more than 100 generic drugs.

In a press release, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says that drug costs create significant financial pressure on individuals and families, and Maine is joining the lawsuit to hold generic drug manufacturers accountable.

The suit seeks civil penalties and actions to restore competition to the generic drug market.