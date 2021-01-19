Maine NAACP Looks To Reopen Portland Chapter

Seven years after it closed, the Portland chapter of the Maine NAACP is on the way to reopening, led by state Rep. and former Portland chapter President Rachel Talbot Ross, and other racial justice advocates in Maine.

The Maine NAACP must get at least 100 membership inquiries to reopen the chapter, which closed in 2007 after it fell out of compliance with national rules.

The organization has been collecting inquiries on social media, and tweeted on Jan. 8 that it was halfway to that goal.