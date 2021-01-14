MaineHealth Readies To Move To Next COVID-19 Vaccination Phase

MaineHealth says it plans to move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations sooner than anticipated.

The health system sent an email to patients Thursday saying that it will likely begin scheduling patients 70 and older over the next week or two, under Phase 1B.

The notice comes on the heels of the Mills administration’s changes to the state’s vaccine rollout announced Wednesday. The updated plan prioritizes older adults and people with high-risk medical conditions.

MaineHealth says in its email that it’s established clinics in each of its communities and will open a call center for patients to make appointments. It notes that the ability to schedule appointments will depend on availability of the vaccine.