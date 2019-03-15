March 15: The Vaccination Debate In Maine

Maine's Political Pulse, March 15, 2019

It’s time to take Maine's Political Pulse.

Political Reporters Mal Leary and Steve Mistler told Irwin Gratz that vaccinations were a hot topic in the Legislature this week. The state's seen declining vaccination rates in recent years, but outbreaks of measles around the country and an increase of whooping cough cases in Maine, are causing some to reassess the state's vaccination laws. One bill before the legislature would end religious and philosophical opt-outs. A counter proposal would make obtaining a medical opt-out somewhat easier.

