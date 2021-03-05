March 5, 2021: Mills To Open Maine's Economy In Step With Tourism Season

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Citing increased vaccinations and plateauing COVID-19 cases, Gov. Janet Mills releases her plan to further lift business and gathering restrictions. We'll discuss the details.

— We'll also break down the governor's changes to vaccination priorities and the stalemate over a supplemental spending plan.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.