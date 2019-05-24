May 24: Maine Legislation Is In The National Spotlight

Maine's Political Pulse, May 24, 2019

It is time again to look at politics in the Pine Tree State.

The legislature is rolling along and a number of state bills are speaking to issues in the national spotlight.

Maine Public’s political reporters Mal Leary and Steve Mistler spoke with News Director Mark Simpson about how Maine's legislative support of a bill that would allow more medical providers to perform abortions fits the national debate on that issue. It's a measure that's gotten a lot of attention this week, and it’s been endorsed by Gov. Janet Mills.

Also in this week's edition the team unpacked the most recent legislative struggle over Central Maine Power's controversial proposed transmission line and update listeners on the state's budget process.

