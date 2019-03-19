Mills Signs LD1, Preserving Key Protections Of The ACA In Maine

Gov. Janet Mills Tuesday signed LD1, a measure that codifies into state law consumer protections under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Supporters say the goal is to protect Mainers from future efforts to dismantle the ACA.

The new law requires that insurance plans cover essential health benefits, such as prescription drugs, emergency services, maternity care, mental health care and substance use treatment. It would allow children to stay on their parents' insurance plans till age 26. The statute also prohibits insurers from charging substantially higher rates to seniors because of their age, and bars denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.