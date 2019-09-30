Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Month in Review: Our Panel of News Editors Discusses the Top September Stories in Maine

By Jonathan P. Smith 5 hours ago

Credit Bangor Daily News

Our panel of Maine editorial page editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in September. Issues we may discuss include: Maine delegation's reaction to the impeachment inquiry; the Farmington explosion; Governor Mills speaks out at the United Nations Climate Action Summit; ranked choice voting; lobsterman and right whales; and anti-vaccination petition signatures. 

Guests:  Susan Young, editorial page editor for the Bangor Daily News

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel

 

 

