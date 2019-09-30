Month in Review: Our Panel of News Editors Discusses the Top September Stories in Maine

Our panel of Maine editorial page editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in September. Issues we may discuss include: Maine delegation's reaction to the impeachment inquiry; the Farmington explosion; Governor Mills speaks out at the United Nations Climate Action Summit; ranked choice voting; lobsterman and right whales; and anti-vaccination petition signatures.

Guests: Susan Young, editorial page editor for the Bangor Daily News

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel