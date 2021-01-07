Muslim Eids Now On Lewiston Schools' Holiday Calendar

Two Muslim holidays will now be recognized by Lewiston’s public schools.

The Lewiston School Committee voted Monday night to recognize the Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as official holidays on the district’s calendar.

Superintendent Jake Langlais says that in the past, students have been forced to choose between celebrating with their families or coming to school for important tests and assessments.

“This may create some complications, but we find ways to make it work for other holidays, and our students should no longer have to choose between missing school or practicing their faith,” he says.

Siad Shaleh, a community relations coordinator for the district, says that recognizing the holidays shows inclusiveness to a growing number of immigrant and refugee families.

“As you all know, our community is diverse. And I believe that it’s time to recognize other holidays. And I believe that we can make all families feel welcome, and recognize the holidays,” he says.

School officials say that before Monday’s vote, the district had only recognized traditional Christian holidays in its school calendar.