New Climate Change Activisits: Young People in Maine and Worldwide Start a Climate Justice Movement

On Earth Day, we talk with youth leaders from Maine about how they are part of the global youth movement that is pushing for urgent action on climate change.

Guests:

Iris Fen Gillingham, freshman at College of the Atlantic, has been featured in a National Geographic documentary, spoken at rallies and written about climate and envrironmental justice. She is a founding member of Zero Hour.

Anna Siegel, 7th grader at Friends School, has helped submit a petition to the Dept of Environmental Protection, is a member of 350 Maine, and organized the March 15th rally in Portland that coincided with the global School Strike for Climate. She is helping to organizee the April 23rd Youth Day of Action in Augusta.

Ania Wright, junior at College of the Atlantic, she has led protests, traveled to Poland as a delegate to the UN climate summit, and is a leading member of her college's climate group Earth in Brackets as well as the new Maine Youth for Climate Justice group.

Call-in guests: Rep. Chloe Maxmin -Maine State Representative (D- Dist 88)

Marsden Shetterly, 10-year-old at Friends School who has started participating in climate activism