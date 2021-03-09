Officials: Invasive Mussels Found in Maine Aquarium Supplies

State wildlife authorities are warning aquarium enthusiasts of invasive zebra mussels that have been found in pet stores in central and southern Maine.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the mussel has been found hitchhiking on moss balls commonly sold to stock aquariums.

To eliminate the potential spread of the mussels, the department says any moss balls — and items that have been in the same tank — should be frozen for 24 hours, boiled for a minute or submerged in chlorine bleach for 20 minutes. They should not simply be disposed of or flushed.

The zebra mussel is highly invasive, and DIF&W says it has the potential to outcompete native species as well as cause harm to marine industries.