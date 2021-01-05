Related Program: 
Performing Arts: How Is This Hard-Hit Industry Coping & What Can Audiences See in 2021?

Credit Eastport Arts Center

The Covid-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc on the performing arts throughout Maine. We’ll learn how artists and venues have found creative ways to continue to reach audiences—and hear about plans for 2021. We’ll also discuss what long-term effects the pandemic will have on arts and culture in Maine.

Guests: 

Chris Grannis - executive director, Eastport Arts Center 

Kelsey Halliday Johnson, executive director, Space Gallery

Brian Hinrichs, executive director, Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Bradford T. Kenney, executive artistic director, Oqunquit Playhouse

Kaylin Kerina, board president, Portland Youth Dance 

