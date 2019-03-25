Peter Ditto: The Psychology of Political Polarization and Motivated Reasoning

Peter Ditto, UC Irvine psychology professor, joins us to discuss how motivation, intuition, and emotion shape (and often bias) our social, political, moral, medical, and legal judgments. Learn how people make judgments in emotionally charged and motivationally involving situations, and particularly in how emotion and motivation can shape (and often bias) our reasoning processes and, ultimately, our beliefs about ourselves and the world. (Ditto is in town to deliver a speech at the University of New England’s Center for Global Humanities)

Guest: Peter Ditto, principal investigator at the University of California, Irvine’s Hot Cognition Lab. His research interests include social psychology, human judgement and decision-making, political psychology, and moral reasoning.