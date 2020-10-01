Podcasting: How It Works, What to Listen To & How To Create a Podcast

Each week, tens of millions of Americans listen to podcasts. And there are more than 800,000 active podcasts and 54 million podcasts episodes out there for the listening. Depending on who you ask, podcasting has been around in one form or another for decades. We’ll discuss just what is a podcast, how they are created, and offer suggestions on how to find podcasts you’ll want to listen to.

Guests: Cat Jaffee, producer and founder of House of Pod

Eric Nuzum, co-founder of Magnificent Noise; creator of award-winning podcasts; initiated NPR’s podcasting efforts in 2005

Call-ins: Tanner Campbell, owner and lead engineer at Portland Pod

Isaac Kestenbaum, director, Salt Institute for Documentary Studies at the Maine College of Art

Anne Hallward, producer, Safe Space Radio (tentative)

Abukar Adan, assistant producer, Campside Media (tentative)