Quebec Man Wins Maine Can Am Crown Race - By 35 Seconds

Mushers began crossing the finish line Monday morning in the 2020 Can-Am Crown race. The winner of the race, technically called the Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown 250, was Denis Tremblay, a longtime musher from Quebec.

In second place was Catherine Langlais of New Brunswick, just 35 seconds later. Can-Am Director Alan Dow says it's the closest finish ever in the race.

"It was very emotional when they came down the hill together and they had never seen each other on the trail from Allagash to here, but they were only 35 seconds apart," Dow says.

This year's Can Am also featured the youngest person ever to finish that race - 14-year-old Florence Shaw. Shaw finished the 100-mile race last year. One person "scratched," or resigned from the race.

The 250-mile race is a qualifier for the Iditarod and the Yukon Quest races.