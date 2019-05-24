Report Finds That Prescribing Practices Are Major Driver Of Opioid Epidemic

A new report from the public policy branch of the Federal Reserve in Boston concludes that prescribing practices are a major driver of the opioid epidemic in New England.

Senior policy analyst Riley Sullivan says economic conditions are another factor.

"But when you consider those economic indicators jointly with prescribing rates, it becomes clear that prescribing rates are really what might be driving this pattern," says Sullivan.

In his research, Sullivan compared prescribing rates and overdose deaths at the county level across New England. The report says limits on opioid prescriptions will help combat the opioid crisis. Maine implemented a law that caps opioid prescriptions three years ago.