Report: Overdose Deaths Dropped 15 Percent Last Year In Maine

A report says drug overdose deaths in Maine dropped 15 percent last year, but still account for about one death each day.

The annual report Thursday put the total number of fatal drug overdoses at 354 in 2018, compared to 417 deaths the year before. The report found that 80 percent of the deaths involved opioids, and that Fentanyl and its analogs caused 77 percent of opioid-involved deaths.

The report was compiled by Dr. Marcella Sorg of the University of Maine Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center. She said that it is important to note that a reduction in deaths does not mean there is a reduction in people suffering from opioid use disorder.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday that work must continue to address the "public health epidemic."