Report: Restraint, Seclusion Increasing In Maine Schools

The rate at which Maine students are being restrained or placed in seclusion is increasing, according to a new report by Disability Rights Maine.

Staff attorney Atlee Reilly told the Legislature’s Education Committee on Monday that the number jumped from 12,000 in 2014 to more than 20,000 last year.

“Students with disabilities continue to be subjected to restraint and seclusion far greater than their peers,” he says. “We’re looking at about 80 percent of restraints at least.”

Reilly spoke during a public hearing on a bill that aims to ensure schools adhere to state rules that restrict the use of seclusion and restraints. Reilly says he supports the bill, but urged lawmakers to go further and ban outright the use of seclusion.