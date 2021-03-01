Restaurants in Maine: How They Have Adapted During the Pandemic

Winter is traditionally the toughest season for Maine restaurants - but this year, because of the pandemic, it's even more challenging. Local restaurant owners say revenue this winter so far has been about half of what it usually is. Several Maine restaurants have closed during the pandemic, others have changed the way they operate, setting up to-go windows, outdoor seating options and food trucks. A few new restaurants have even opened. Maine Restaurant Week is different this year, too, hoping to underscore how creative solutions might keep the restaurant industry afloat.

Panelists: Krista Cole, owner and director of operations, Sur Lie in Portland

Matthew Lewis, president & CEO, Hospitality Maine

VIP Callers: Gillian Britt, organizer, Maine Restaurant Week

Zachary Pratt, owner, Boba in Lewiston

David Turin, owner, David's Restaurant 1

Todd Eaton, Just Down the Road Craftique in Hermon (former restaurant turned into gift shop)