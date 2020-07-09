School Resource Officers: Calls For Police Reform Focus on Removing SROs; Schools Debate SRO Role

As part of the response to nationwide calls for police reform and racial justice, communities across Maine are re-evaluating the use of school resources officers. Portland Schools have made the move to remove SROs, in line with those who say that other social service professionals would be more relevant and that police officers put students of color more at risk. Others in Maine support the use of SROs, especially after frequent school shooting prompted a call for greater security in schools.

Guests: Danielle Layton, Southern Districts Coordinator, Maine Youth Action Network

Mike Gordon, School Resource Officer, Sanford High School , Sanford Regional Vocational Center, Lincoln School

Call-in guests:

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, member of the Lewiston School Committee

Olivia Bean, 9th grade earth science teacher, Portland Public Schools

Josh Wood, student, Sanford schools

Jennifer Brooks, principal at Congin Elementary School in Westbrook