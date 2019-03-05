Shaming: How Has Shaming Become A Societal Phenomenon and How Does It Affect People?

With the rise of social media and the rapid pace of viral information that sparks outrage, “shaming” as a social phenomenon is on the rise—often resulting in people being condemned, whether they are politicians, celebrities, or people in your community (New England Patriot owner Robert Kraft is the latest example of this). We'll discuss how some police departments (including at least 2 in Maine) are shaming people who are crime suspects by disseminating their photos to the public.

Guests: Judith Rosenbaum, Assistant Professor of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine

Amy Wood, psychologist, speaker, coach, mediator based in Portland

Mark Waltz, Brunswick Police (calling in)