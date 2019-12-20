'Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk About Our Kids Online'

We’ll discuss how adults may unwittingly compromise their children’s privacy by creating digital records of every stage of a child’s life—from ultrasound images to electronic health records. Author Leah A. Plunkett joins us to talk about how to make wise decisions about what to share on social media and preventing the excessive use of children’s digital data.

Guests

Leah Plunkett, associate dean for administration, associate professor of legal skills, director of academic success, University of New Hampshire School of Law; faculty associate, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University.