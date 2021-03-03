Susan Collins Sponsors Bill To Promote Native Plants On Federal Lands

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, along with Democrat Maria Cantwell of Washington, has introduced a proposal to promote the use of native plants on federal lands.

The Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act would create a program at the National Park Service to support the use of native plants, and would direct the Park Service to review existing data and study the cost-effectiveness of using native plants.

Collins says in a statement that the new program would encourage protection of blueberry barrens, native trees and wildflowers and help prevent the spread of invasive species.

Similar legislation has been introduced in the House.

According to a release, of the 20,000 known native plant species in North America, about 30% are at risk of extinction due to habitat loss, invasive species, temperature shifts and pesticide use.