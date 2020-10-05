Susan Collins Tests Negative For COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Sunday that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

“Although I had almost no contact with my three colleagues who have tested positive, I thought it prudent to get tested,” Collins, a Republican, said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the President, FLOTUS, my colleagues & all who are infected.”

President Donald Trump announced last week that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. The president was admitted into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for treatment.

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson also tested positive.