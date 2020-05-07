Tourism Outlook: How Will the Pandemic Affect New England's Tourist Season?

As part of a collaboration with other New England public radio stations, Maine Calling hosts an "America Amplified" program on the outlook for tourism in New England. We hear from tourism experts, business owners, and others whose livelihoods are tied to the region's vital tourist industry. How badly will the Covid-19 pandemic affect tourism throughout the region for the summer season and beyond?

Guests: Tracy Michaud, Assistant Professor, Tourism & Hospitality Program, University of Southern Maine

Jamie Trowbridge, CEO of Yankee Publishing

Call-in guests:

Brian Mulcahey, innkeeper at Rabbit Hill Inn in Waterford, VT

Ricky Au, owner of four restaurants in Connecticut

Coral Aiello, first mate for Sara Star Fishing Charters in Newport, RI

Kim Holl, potter and co-owner of Scargo Pottery and Art Gallery in Dennis, MA