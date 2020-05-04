UMaine Seeking Landowners For Tick Surveillance Project

YORK, Maine - Maine's flagship public university is looking for forest landowners to work with on a tick surveillance project.

The Maine Forest Tick Survey wants volunteers who own 10 to 1,000 acres of wooded land in nine of the state's 16 counties. The counties are in the southern and coastal parts of the state, including Cumberland and York counties, which are home to the state's largest populations of residents.

UMaine said citizen scientists will collect ticks for identification and testing for pathogens.