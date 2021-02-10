Union Says Portland Museum Of Art Eliminated 18 Positions As Retaliation For Organizing

The union that’s seeking to represent employees at the Portland Museum of Art has filed two unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

The action comes after the museum’s management eliminated 18 on-call positions in what the union says was a retaliatory move.

PMA employees voted in December on whether to unionize, but those votes won’t be counted until the NLRB decides whether to allow PMA management to leave certain employees out of the union.

In its complaint, UAW Local 2110 says that in eliminating the positions — which overlap with those the PMA wants disqualified from union membership — management was acting in bad faith.

In response, PMA spokesperson Graeme Kennedy said in an email that the 18 positions will be replaced by five full-time positions and an unspecified number of seasonal positions, for which the employees whose positions have been eliminated will be “highly encouraged” to apply.