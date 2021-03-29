-
The union that’s seeking to represent employees at the Portland Museum of Art has filed two unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor…
State Legislators Sign Letter Of Support For Portland Museum Of Art Unionization EffortsThirty-nine state legislators and one Portland city councilor have signed a letter asking the Portland Museum of Art not to impede a staff effort to…
The union that would represent workers at the Portland Museum of Art is accusing PMA management of employing union-busting tactics to prevent about 70…
PORTLAND, Maine - A civil trial has begun over a Maine art museum's claims that a deceased benefactor's caretaker manipulated her into removing the museum…
The Portland Museum of Art is upending its admissions policy - it's going to make it free to everyone 21 years of age and under. The museum says it's part…
The Portland Museum of Art reopened late last month after closing for three weeks.If you’re not a careful observer of the museum, you might not see a lot…
PORTLAND, Maine_ The Portland Museum of Art has acquired two major new works: River Cove by Andrew Wyeth and Winslow Homer's An Open Window.According to…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland Museum of Art is now home to a new sculpture - an eight-foot-high number "7", which sits just outside the museum's…