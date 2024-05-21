© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
City council clears the way for Portland art museum expansion

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published May 21, 2024 at 6:44 AM EDT
The Portland Museum of Art

The Portland City Council on Monday night decided to reclassify 142 Free Street, clearing the way for the art museum to demolish the building to make room for a proposed expansion.

With a 6 to 3 vote, city councilors agreed that the former children's museum is no longer historically significant and should be removed from the Congress Square Historic District.

Preservation advocates had argued that 142 Free Street has historic significance and should be protected. Two Portland governing boards agreed.

But Councilor Kate Sykes said there have been too many renovations to the building over the years.

"I really understand why people are attached to this building, and why so much significance has been placed in it," she said. "But just because a building looks like that, doesn't mean that it's worthy of historic preservation."

Mayor Mark Dion disagreed.

"To me it’s a legal question. It’s not about architecture and whether certain standards were met, and whether or not there exists a path a greater, better, higher use for a parcel or building. Which are legitimate questions but I could not find a place to anchor those questions," Dion said.

There was little other discussion about the status of the building.

Sykes acknowledged that the decision was a difficult one, and said that the months-long debate had torn the city of Portland apart.

The reclassification means that the PMA's $100 million expansion plan will be considered under different standards and that the art museum can demolish the neighboring building if those plans receive final approval. Preservation advocates have threatened to take legal action over the reclassification.
Tags
Business and Economy Portland Museum of Art
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
