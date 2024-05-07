© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
City council postpones decision on future of Portland art museum expansion

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:58 AM EDT
The Portland Museum of Art
Craig Becker
/
Courtesy Portland Museum Of Art
The Portland Museum of Art.

City councilors postponed a decision Monday night on the future of the Portland art museum's proposed expansion.

Portland's historic preservation and planning boards had recommended that the city keep a historic designation for the former Children's Museum on Free Street . The Portland Museum of Art owns the building and wants to demolish it to make room for a proposed expansion.

The question drew more three hours of public comment and debate.

"In my mind, historic preservation itself and the ways in which things are classified are subjective, based on who is telling the story of the community," said Portland City Councilor April Fournier.

In the end, a majority of councilors indicated they would like to reclassify the former Children's Museum as a "noncontributing structure" but wanted more time to draft an amendment.

Art museum leaders say that renovations done over decades have changed the historical significance of the building they would like demolish, and that a campus expansion will spark an economic revitalization downtown.

The city council is expected to reconsider the issue at its next meeting in two weeks.

This story will be updated.
