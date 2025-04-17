Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Historic preservation group won't pursue further legal action over former Portland children's museum

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
The former Children's Museum at 142 Free Street in Portland.
The Boulos Company
The former Children's Museum at 142 Free Street in Portland.

A historic preservation group said it won't pursue further legal challenges after a judge cleared the way for the Portland Museum of Art to demolish the former children's museum to make room for a proposed $100 million expansion.

It's the latest in a monthslong dispute over the future of the building and its historic value.

Greater Portland Landmarks said in a statement while it disagrees with the judge's ruling, it wants to make sure this case remains an "isolated incident."

The group said it's urging the PMA to consider incorporating the former children's museum building into its proposed expansion, or at least not to demolish it until it has all the necessary permits to complete the project.
