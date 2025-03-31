Judge gives Portland Museum of Art the green light to demolish the old children's museum

A judge has cleared the way for the Portland Museum of Art to demolish the former children's museum to make room for a proposed $100 million expansion.

Officials of the art museum say the neighboring 19th century building is no longer historically significant. And last spring, Portland city councilors agreed, and declassified the building from protection as part of the Congress Square Historic District.

The preservation non-profit Greater Portland Landmarks appealed the decision in Cumberland County Superior Court and late last week, a judge rejected the appeal, siding with the museum.

Kate Lemos McHale, Executive Director at Greater Portland Landmarks, said the appeal was driven by the belief that the city council went against basic preservation standards and set a dangerous precedent.

"It's really beyond the issue of a single building, and more, really an effort to uphold, you know, a law that should be fairly applied to everybody," Lemos McHale said.

Lemos McHale said she supports the Art Museum's expansion but believes it can happen without demolishing the historic building.

"It doesn't need to come down to a choice between new and old. There's room for both. And historic districts are created to allow change in that way, not to stop change," Lemos McHale said.

Lemos McHale said her organization is still deciding if it will appeal the decision.

In a statement PMA Board President Erik Hayward said the museum is ready to move ahead with its campus expansion.