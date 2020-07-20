Union Sends Letter To Navy Secretary, Ready To Meet Mediator

The union representing striking production workers at Bath Iron Works will meet with a federal mediator again on Tuesday.

The union also has written to Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite to clarify whether the Navy endorses the shipyard's use of subcontractors, a key point of contention between the company and production workers. In the letter, the union contends the shipyard has portrayed the Navy as backing the company's subcontracting efforts.

Workers went on strike June 22 in a dispute that focuses more on subcontracting, work rules and seniority than on wages. The company proposed annual 3% raises over three years.

Tags: 
Bath Iron Works
Local S6 International Association of Machinists

